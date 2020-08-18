Hidalgo County reports 25 more coronavirus-related deaths, 528 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 25 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 528 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 999 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 22,826.

“Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy. My most heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the 25 members of our community that have lost their battle against this terrible virus,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We need to take action now and do what’s in the best interest of our community. If you decide to engage in public activities, continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 444 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 185 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 16,934 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,896 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





