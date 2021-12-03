Hidalgo County reports 379 new cases of COVID-19, 2 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 379 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the two deaths, both were unvaccinated individuals, according to the report. The deaths included one female in her 50s from Pharr and a man in his 60s from an undisclosed city.

The 379 new cases is an increase of 193 cases from Thursday, when the county reported 186 new cases of the disease and four deaths.

In a statement, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administration Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez said of the 379 cases, 207 are from backlogged cases that go as far back as late October. Olivarez added that recent increase in cases stems from Thanksgiving travel and about 34% of the county population remaining unvaccinated.

The 379 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 101 12-19 52 20s 52 30s 60 40s 39 50s 39 60s 24 70+ 12 Total: 379

A total of 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 54 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 61 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 are in intensive care units. They include 16 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 32 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 778 staff members and 4,091 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 119,984 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,502 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 550 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.