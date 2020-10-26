Hidalgo County reports 4 cases of West Nile virus and 3 cases of Dengue Fever

Hidalgo County announced on Monday that four people have tested positive for West Nile Virus and three people have tested positive for Dengue Fever.

The West Nile cases were found in Mercedes, Weslaco and Edinburg areas, according to a news release form Hidalgo County.

"West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. "It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito."

One in four people who get infected with Dengue will get sick, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"To protected yourself against either West Nile or Dengue you must protect yourselves against mosquitos," according the news release by Hidalgo County. "People should wear long sleeve shirts and pants while outdoors and should also avoid standing water."