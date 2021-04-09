Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 177 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four more coronavirus-related deaths and 177 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims were evenly split between two men and two women from the cities of Alamo, Edinburg, Pharr and San Juan. Their ages ranged from their 50s to over the age of 70s, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,792 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 177 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 149 are confirmed, 27 are probable and one is suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 86,0769 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,605 of those cases remain active.

111 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 47 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.