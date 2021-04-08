Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 271 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported six more coronavirus-related deaths and 271 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims were evenly split between three men and three women from the cities of Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission and Pharr. Their ages ranged from their 40s to over the age of 70s, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,788 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 271 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 159 are confirmed and 112 are probable.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 85,899 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,652 of those cases remain active.

106 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 44 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.