Hidalgo County reports 807 new cases of COVID-19, 8 related deaths

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 807 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person was a woman in her 40s from Mission. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

The county also reported 807 positive cases of COVID-19.

213 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 related complications. 112 of them are being treated in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 2,623 people have died due to the virus in the county, and 75,701 people have tested positive for the virus with 1,895 of those cases remaining active.