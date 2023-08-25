Hidalgo County reports more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, 53 Covid-related hospitalizations

Image credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1,012 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths related to the disease.

The report covers the period between Friday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 24.

The county also reported that 37 adults and 16 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven adults and two children are in the intensive care units, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

In their previous breakdown released on Friday, Aug. 18, Hidalgo County reported 596 new cases of the diseases and 43 Covid-related hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 4,171 people have died due to the virus in the county.