Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 4 cases of COVID-19

Credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and four cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 2 12-19 0 20s 0 30s 0 40s 0 50s 1 60s 0 70+ 1 Total: 4

The county also reported that 19 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 adults and six children.

Of the 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19, five adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, seven staff members and 18 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,909 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 268 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

WEDNESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 178 cases of COVID-19

TUESDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 92 cases of COVID-19

MONDAY'S COVID-19 REPORT: Hidalgo County surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases