Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra has announced on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Despite taking all the precautionary and recommended health and safety measures, I started feeling feverish over the weekend and tested positive for COVID-19," according to a Facebook post by Guerra.

Guerra added that his symptoms have been mild and he is already feeling better.

"I am isolating and working from home and I’m confident that I will get through this," according to the Facebook post by Guerra.

The Sheriff's Office operations and duties will continue as normal.

