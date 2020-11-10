x

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E."Eddie" Guerra tests positive for COVID-19

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra has announced on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"Despite taking all the precautionary and recommended health and safety measures, I started feeling feverish over the weekend and tested positive for COVID-19," according to a Facebook post by Guerra.

Guerra added that his symptoms have been mild and he is already feeling better. 

"I am isolating and working from home and I’m confident that I will get through this," according to the Facebook post by Guerra. 

The Sheriff's Office operations and duties will continue as normal. 

Check back for updates.

