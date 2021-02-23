x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Provides Active Shooter Training to Public

Saturday, August 17 2019
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

EDINBURG- With recent shootings across the country, the threat of an active shooter remains on the minds of many in the valley.

More than two dozen people took part in an active shooter course offered Saturday, through the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

"Every situation is different, but with the proper tools, we can make the good decisions," said Rick Garcia, Senior Deputy and Lead Instructor with the Sheriff's office. "So we teach run, hide or fight in a certain order."

