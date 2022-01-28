Hidalgo County voters urged to look out for new voter registration card

Hidalgo County voters should be on the lookout for their new voter registration certificate that were mailed this week, Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramone said.

If you received one, Ramon urged voters to make sure that the information in correct because some jurisdictions may have changed due to redistricting.

The elections department mailed out over 382,000 voter registration certificates that are to be used in the upcoming elections through Dec. 31, 2023.

"Although voters are only required to present an eligible photo identification when voting, using their voter registration certificate along with their acceptable form of identification assures a smooth and quick voting experience at the pools," Ramon said.

If you don't receive a card by Feb. 3, call the elections department at 956-318-2570.