Holiday events still happening in the Rio Grande Valley despite pandemic

Holiday Activities in the Rio Grande Valley are forced to take a different direction this year due to the pandemic.

Here are a few events going on this month:

HIDALGO:

The "29th Annual Hidalgo Festival of Lights" will now be a drive-thru event at the Payne Arena Parking lot.

Assistant City Manager Robert Segura said city hall wouldn't be ideal this year, because they are trying to avoid crowds and keep everyone safe during these times of COVID.

"It's a drive thru experience it's through your car, no one gets off you're safe in your car," Festival of Lights Director Eric Trevino said.

MCALLEN:

The McAllen Holiday Parade is now going virtual.

"This is a smaller parade than usual but not much more smaller it's still going to have all the beautiful animated floats, giant character balloons, and festive marching bands and three celebrities Mario Lopez, Julian Gil and Lorena Abreu," Xochitil Mora, director of communications for City of McAllen said.

The holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

To watch visit McAllenHolidayParade.com or watch it on Channel 5.2 or our KRGV Facebook page.

EDINBURG:

Edinburg is hosting a free Drive Thru event called "Holiday at The Park" that will begin on Dec. 12 at the Edinburg Municipal Park on Raul Longoria Road.