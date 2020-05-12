HOV: Food Bank RGV provides to thousands at mass distribution event in Edinburg

EDINBURG — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley increased its regular Tuesday food distribution event by providing goods to more than a thousand families at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Early Tuesday morning, a line of cars stretched from the arena down 281 Frontage Road to its tail end in Pharr, according to Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres.

The Food Bank RGV partnered up with the area and the city of Edinburg to provide the one-day only mass distribution event. It was free for families anywhere in the Valley.

The food distribution was on a first come, first serve basis, giving families fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, cereal and other goods.

Anyone interested in donating to Food Bank RGV, can click here.

