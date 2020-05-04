HOV: Helping Food Bank RGV meet increasing demand

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the need for food assistance from Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley has skyrocketed by more than 200%.

Every week, Food Bank RGV feeds 64,000 people across the Valley, but the demand for food keeps growing.

“In the last six weeks alone, as a result of the coronavirus, our poundage increase has doubled from 3.7 million to more than 7 million pounds and rising today,” said Stuart Haniff, CEO at Food Bank RGV.

As part of KRGV’s Heart of the Valley initiative, for every dollar someone donates, Texas Mutual Insurance will match up to $50,000 in donations – the Edinburg Rotary Club will match up to $27,000. Wells Fargo will be giving $12,000 to the cause.

Every dollar donated provides up to five meals.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit the Food Bank RGV website.

For more information watch the video above.