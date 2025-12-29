Hundreds of chicken plates sold for Edinburg family who lost their home in a fire
The Edinburg community came together on Saturday to help a family who lost their home in a fire.
As previously reported, Paula Sanchez and her family lost their home of 35 years after a fire destroyed it on Dec. 22.
Neighbors sold 300 chicken plates for Hernandez and her family as they work to rebuild.
“It's so beautiful when others come together to help a complete stranger, and it fills my heart with joy, because this family is so loving,” Melissa Rocha said.
The Hernandez family said they are grateful for all the support they're getting from the community.
