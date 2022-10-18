Husband and wife charged in death of teen boy, Brownsville police say

Julie Alexandria Brewington and Noe Garza. Photo credit: Brownsville PD

A married couple were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old with autism, the Brownsville Police Department announced in a news release.

Brownsville police officers responded to the 300 block of Center Drive Monday at around 4 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male subject, according to the release. When officers arrived, they found the teen deceased at the scene.

The victim’s aunt, 27-year-old Julie Alexandria Brewington, and her common-law husband, 25-year-old Noe Garza, were arrested and charged with murder, the news release stated.

“Based on the crime scene, there was foul play involved,” the news release stated.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Billy Killebrew Jr., Brewington had custody of the teen.

Bond for each suspect was set at $5 million.

An autopsy report is pending, the release added.