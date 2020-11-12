IBWC to host public webinar on flood control projects

The International Boundary and Water Commission will be hosting a webinar to inform residents on the current projects the agency and Hidalgo County are working on.

David Fuentes, Commissioner of Hidalgo County Precinct 1, will discuss a proposed storm water detention facility.

Also, discussions of the 1944 Water Treaty which requires Mexico to give Rio Grande water the United States in cycles of five years will be part of the virtual conference. The most recent five year cycle just wrapped up in October.

The webinar is a public meeting that will be held on Wednesday Nov. 18 from 3p.m. to 5 p.m.

To sign up for the meeting click here.

Those wanting to speak at the meeting during the public comment section can sign up by calling this number 915-494-6027.

Watch the video for the full story.