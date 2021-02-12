'Impossible to get vaccinated': Homebound, elderly residents in Valley struggle to get COVID-19 vaccine

Elderly folks in the Rio Grande Valley continue to struggle to secure a COVID-19 vaccine, despite many cities hosting clinics specifically for people 65 years of age and older.

Michael Bierbaum is a cancer survivor in his 70’s, has diabetes, is homebound and in the highest risk category for COVID-19.

“For us, it’s been impossible to get vaccinated,” Bierbaum said. “We cannot possibly camp out overnight. We can’t stand in line for hours.”

Bierbaum says his nurses at Palm Valley Home Health have also run into dead-ends.

“She hasn’t been able to get anyone to talk to her about that,” Bierbaum said. “She said that people that they serve are simply being over looked.”

Veronica de Lafuente with AARP Texas says counties in the Rio Grande Valley are working to get homebound and bid-ridden people the vaccines that they need. But right now, the AARP says it’s a matter of supply vs. demand.

