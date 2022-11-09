Incumbent Richard Cortez leading in the race for Hidalgo County judge, unofficial voting results show

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez was leading in the race for his seat, according to unofficial election results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Cortez, a Democrat, received 80,054 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores, who received 46,398 votes.

If elected, it would mark Cortez’s second term. Cortez previously said his background in accounting and public service is needed for the job.

Only 89% of Hidalgo County precincts reported their results, according to the Hidalgo County Elections Department

Election results are not final until all votes are canvassed.