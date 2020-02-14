Investigation continues after 2 bodies found in Brownsville home
BROWNSVILLE – A double death investigation continues in Brownsville after authorities discovered two bodies inside a house over the weekend.
Police were called out to the 400 block of West Parral Avenue at 5 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say a 57-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were both shot.
Autopsies were ordered. No other details were released.
