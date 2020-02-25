Investigation underway after Brownsville church vandalized

BROWNSVILLE – Another church in the Rio Grande Valley was the target for vandals, the third one this month in South Texas. This time in Brownsville.

Police say the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church on the 100 block of Paredes Line Road was vandalized on Sunday. Someone spray painted the words “out Mexican out” and “stay out” on multiple walls of the church.

Church leaders told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they received a threatening letter. Details of the letter have not been released.

Brownsville police are investigating and working on leads.

A historical shrine devoted to Don Pedrito Jarmillo in Falfurrias was reported vandalized Feb. 14. Jaramillo was known as “the healer of Los Olmos,” for using natural remedies to heal the sick.

People from all over the world visit the shrine to petition blessings and to pray for loved ones. Falfurrias City Administrator Melissa Landin said damage to the crosses and statues may be irreparable.

On Feb. 7, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City was the target of vandalism. Glass doors and windows inside were shattered. It appeared someone had hit it with an object, possibly a hammer or an ice pick was used.

The vandals caused an estimated $3,000 in damages to the Starr County church. Church leaders say they don't want to press charges in the case.

Anyone with information on the Brownsville case is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.