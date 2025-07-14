'It could've been any of us:' Tow truck drivers pay respects to Harlingen crash victim

A call to action was made by tow truck drivers on Saturday as one of their own was laid to rest.

David Zapata was killed on Tuesday while working on the expressway in Harlingen.

Zapata’s funeral was on Saturday, and tow truck drivers and community members lined up along the road leading up to Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in his honor.

"This really just hits home because it really could've been any one of us," Stealth Auto Recovery tow truck supervisor Hugo Salinas said. “It’s sad that every year we have more and more fatalities from towing companies."

Salinas said he and other tow truck drivers have a message for the community.

“Please [treat] the tow trucks like they are a police vehicle or emergency response vehicle so this won’t happen again,” Salinas said. “They need to understand that wreckers are now considered emergency vehicles.”

The Move Over Slow Down Law in Texas requires drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed by up to 20 miles below the speed limit when you see emergency vehicles on the road.

Those who violate the law could face a fine and possible jail time.

Salinas’ wife — Mayra — works with him and said she’s still in shock over Zapata’s death.

“It’s a big eye-opener for us as wives of the tow truck drivers. This could've been my husband.. it could've been any of these guys here,” Mayra said. “I want to let the family know that he’s in our thoughts and prayers."

