Judge extends restraining order against attorney hired to handle Sullivan City special projects
A judge is extending a temporary restraining order against an attorney in Sullivan City.
The order, which was handed down on Monday, barred attorney Frank Garza from acting on the city's behalf.
This comes after an item on the city's agenda was to hire Gaza for special projects. The restraining order claims Garza's hiring was unlawful.
The city did not give clarification on what those special projects were.
Sullivan City's current mayor and her running mates for the upcoming election asked for the restraining order.
A judge granted the order because the mayor had not signed the contract to hire Garza. The order was extended until the contract is signed or dissolved.
