Korean War veteran receives housing assistance

A Korean War veteran's call for help hasn't gone unheard. People in the community are stepping up to help improve the living situation of 84-year-old Marine Corps veteran Alfonso Orozco.

America's Last Patrol Delta Force, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, has partnered with organizations to improve Orozco's housing conditions, including Los Fresnos business Precision Plumbing.

A person in Cameron County has even started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the veteran, with a goal of $20,000.

Commander of the Last Patrol, Richard Peña, says they've helped hundreds of Valley veterans over the years and hopes the community can come together to help the man he believes is one of the last Korean War veterans left in the region.

"We got our freedom because of the veterans," Peña said. "A lot of people don't realize that."

