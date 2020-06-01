Krispy Kreme, Shipley Do-Nuts and Dunkin' celebrate 'National Doughnut Day' with free doughnuts

File Photo.

Krispy Kreme, Shipley Do-Nuts and Dunkin' will celebrate National Doughnut Day by giving away free doughnuts.

The "holey holiday" — the first Friday of June — was created by the Salvation Army in 1938, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur," according to a news release from Krispy Kreme. "That’s why this year, we’re changing National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week!"

Krispy Kreme will give away one doughnut per customer per day from Monday to Friday.

Shipley Do-Nuts and Dunkin' are also celebrating National Doughnut Day.

From 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Shipley Do-Nuts will give away a free glazed doughnut with any purchase, according to the company's website.

Dunkin' will give customers one free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday.

The promotions are limited to participating restaurants while supplies last.