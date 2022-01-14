La Feria coach accused in deadly hit-and-run pleads not guilty

A La Feria coach accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Jaime Carlos Guerra will go to trial on Feb. 22, according to court records.

RELATED: ‘I can’t forgive him’: Mother reacts to La Feria High School coach charged in hit-and-run that killed her son

On Oct. 30, the body of Robin Lee Hernandez was found just after 3:30 a.m. off of West Frontage 83. According to a police affidavit, Hernandez was walking on the road when he was hit by a black truck and the driver sped off. Police say Guerra was driving the truck.

Guerra was charged with accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence.