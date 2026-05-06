La Villa receives $919K grant to purchase new fire truck

La Villa city leaders received $919,000 to purchase a new fire truck, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

The money from the community project funding will also go toward purchasing new firefighter equipment, the news release stated.

A Tuesday check presentation was held.

“A new firetruck and firefighting equipment are essential tools that enable faster response times from our brave first responders, which could be the difference between life and death. I am proud to have secured this project in Congress,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

La Villa Fire Chief Andres Garza said the money was needed.

“Our equipment was really outdated, and we would normally have to call the neighboring cities," Garza said. “Now hopefully with the help of this new truck, we're able to cover our own city.”