x

Laredo reports fourth coronavirus-related death

5 hours 32 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 11:36 AM April 02, 2020 in News - Local

The city of Laredo announced on Thursday that a man died after contracting the coronavirus — the city's fourth coronavirus-related death.

The 43-year-old man had an underlying health condition and had been sick for over a week, according to information released by the city.

The patient “was seen in the E.R. at Doctors Hospital of Laredo when he succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” according to the city of Laredo.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days