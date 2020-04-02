Laredo reports fourth coronavirus-related death
The city of Laredo announced on Thursday that a man died after contracting the coronavirus — the city's fourth coronavirus-related death.
The 43-year-old man had an underlying health condition and had been sick for over a week, according to information released by the city.
The patient “was seen in the E.R. at Doctors Hospital of Laredo when he succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” according to the city of Laredo.
As of 12:00 p.m. -- 350 have been tested; 63 are positive cases; 7 have recovered; and 4 have passed.— City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) April 2, 2020
For additional information, visit our Coronavirus website: https://t.co/fZfvKkTf0N pic.twitter.com/og6Kwd6NWo
