LIST: Delays in effect for Valley school districts due to cold front

Photo credit: MGN Online

Due to the Arctic blast in the forecast, school districts across the Rio Grande Valley announced they are monitoring weather conditions.

Below is a list of the school districts that announced weather-related delays or cancelations.

This list will be updated regularly.

Check out more coverage of the cold front here.

South Texas ISD

Due to hazardous weather conditions set to come through the RGV early next week, all after school athletic and academic activities — including tutoring — have been cancelled on Monday, Jan. 15 and on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Regular class and work schedules will still be in effect on those days.

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville ISD

The start of the school day across all Brownsville ISD will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

High school classes will start at 10:45 a.m. on those days, middle school classes will start at 9:40 a.m. and elementary schools will start at 10 a.m.

Morning bus routes will be delayed two hours after their regularly scheduled pick up time, and parents have the option to drop off students at their regular scheduled time.

All district employees will report to work at their regular scheduled time.

After school academic programs and activities for Tuesday, Jan. 16 have been cancelled.

High school varsity games will be moved to Monday, Jan. 15. All sub varsity games will be played that same day if officials are available. Unified sports will be moved to Monday, Jan. 15 at Porter Early College High School.

Point Isabel ISD

The district announced a two-hour delay to all district schedules in effect for Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17.

All bus routes will be subject to the delay, and ACE morning programs will be canceled.

HIDALGO COUNTY

McAllen ISD

Due to potential cold weather, McAllen ISD will have a delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Elementary schools will start at 9 a.m., middle school classes are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and high school classes will begin at 9:45 a.m.

Bus routes will run one hour later than regularly scheduled. All McAllen ISD staff will report to work at 8 a.m.

School will continue as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 15

Weslaco ISD

Delayed start times were announced for Weslaco ISD campuses on Monday, Jan. 15 and Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Elementary schools will begin at 9:30 a.m., middle schools at 9:45 a.m. and high schools are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Additionally, bus schedule pick up will be delayed on those days. Elementary school buses will start at 8:15 a.m., middle schools at and high school buses will start their routes at 8:45 a.m.

After school athletic events and competitions for middle schools set for Monday and Tuesday have been cancelled.

All after school high school athletic events for Tuesday will be canceled. All high school varsity games on Tuesday have been rescheduled for Monday evening

ACE Program will stay open on Monday and is canceled on Tuesday.

STARR COUNTY

San Isidro ISD

There will be a late start on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Buses will run at 8 a.m. and classes will start at 9:30 a.m. If you need to drop off your students, staff will be at the school at 8 a.m.