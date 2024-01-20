Hundreds of sea turtles rescued during Arctic blast released

A South Texas non-profit held their largest release of rescued sea turtles on Friday.

During this week’s Arctic cold front, nearly 1,000 sea turtles were rescued by Sea Turtle Inc. in South Padre Island.

The turtles were cold stunned after going into a state of shock due to water temperatures dropping below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Friday, Sea Turtle Inc. released hundreds of the turtles back into the water.

“This is by far the largest public release of patients Sea Turtle Inc. has done in 46 years, so probably somewhere between 700 and 800 sea turtles got released,” Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

More information on how you can help is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.