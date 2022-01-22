LIST: Valley school districts delaying, canceling classes due to weather

Rio Grande Valley school districts are announcing the delay of classes on Friday due to expected cold weather.

A cold front is expected to drop temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and Friday.

This list will be updated periodically. Check with your child's school district social media pages for more updates:

Cameron County

Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD will delay the start of school on Friday, Jan. 21 due to weather.

Elementary schools will report at 9 a.m., middle schools will report at 8:40 a.m. and high schools will report at 9:45 a.m. All staff will report at their regular time.

Transportation routes will also be delayed. The pick-up time for students will be one hour later from the regular scheduled time. Parents can drop-off students at the time they usually do. All staff will report at their regular time. On Friday, all after school programs will be cancelled. Athletic indoor events will continue as scheduled, while outdoor events will be cancelled. For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at 956.548.8000 or visit the district’s social media pages.

Harlingen CISD

Based on the most recent guidance from the National Weather Service regarding tomorrow morning's weather conditions, and in consideration of student and staff safety, all school start times and bus routes will be delayed by two hours. For example, if your child is normally picked up by the bus at 7:30 a.m., your pickup time for tomorrow will be 9:30 a.m. The school day will end at the usual time. The regular schedule will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Santa Maria ISD

Due to the inclement weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow, Santa Maria ISD will delay the start of school on Friday, January 21, 2022. Teachers and staff will report to work at 9:00 a.m. Classes for all three (3) schools will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Point Isabel ISD

Due to inclement weather, PIISD will have a 3-hour delay for the start of school on Friday, January 21, 2022. Elementary 10:40am PI Junior High 10:45am PI High School 11:10am

Rio Hondo ISD

Rio Hondo ISD is canceling all classes for students on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. All staff will report to work tomorrow at regularly scheduled time.

La Feria ISD

Due to inclement weather, La Feria ISD will delay the start of school Friday, January 21, 2022. Interim-Superintendent Lillian Ramos has approved 9:30 a.m. as the start of school instruction for all campuses. Transportation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Parents can drop off their children starting at 9:00 a.m. After school programs and athletic activities have been cancelled.

Los Fresnos CISD

As a result of the latest weather information, Los Fresnos CISD will delay normal operations by one hour. Staff and students must adjust reporting times by one hour. Bus pick up times will be adjusted by one hour. Dismissal times will remain the same. Start time for Friday, January 21, 2022:

• Elementary Schools- 8:50

Elementary Schools- 8:50 • Middle Schools: 9:20

Middle Schools: 9:20 • High School: 9:30

Hidalgo County

McAllen ISD

Due to the potential for severe weather, McAllen ISD will have a delayed start on Friday, Jan. 21. Delayed start times: Elementary - 9:00 am, Middle schools - 9:30 am, High schools - 9:45 am. Bus routes will run 1 hour later than the regular schedule.

Donna ISD

Donna ISD will delay classes by 1.5 hours on Friday, Jan. 21. Bus transportation will also be delayed by 1.5 hours. Elementary schools will start at 9:15 a.m., middle schools will start at 9:45 a.m. and high schools will start at 10 a.m. Students will be released at their regular time. All employees will be delayed an hour.

Edinburg CISD

Due to Inclement weather Edinburg CISD will have a delayed start for Friday January 21, 2022. Elementary and Middle School students start at 9:00 AM. High School Students start at 10:00 AM. All Staff report at 8:45 AM. Buses will pick up 1 hour later than the regular schedule.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD

Due to the forecast low temperatures for Friday morning, Edcouch-Elsa ISD will have a two-hour delayed start on Friday, January 21, 2022. All staff and students will report 2 hours later than usual. Buses will run 2 hours later.

La Joya ISD

Due to upcoming severe weather conditions and in consideration for the safety of our students, staff and community, La Joya ISD will use its Bad Weather Day scheduled for February 14, 2022 and cancel classes for all students on Friday, January 21, 2022. All outdoor extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be canceled. Indoor varsity events will continue as scheduled. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.

La Villa ISD

Due to extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Friday morning, La Villa ISD will implement a delayed start on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. All staff will report at 9 a.m. and classes will resume for students at 9:30 a.m. Buses will begin their routes at 8:00 a.m. If there are any changes, we will send out notifications by text, social media, news channels, and school website.

Monte Alto ISD

Due to extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Friday morning, Monte Alto ISD will delay the start time of their school day. Staff will report at 8:30 a.m. and class will begin at 10 a.m. for students

Buses will begin their routes at 9 a.m.

Mission CISD

Due to the expected hazardous weather conditions, Mission CISD is cancelling classes for Friday, January 21 and all extra-curricular activities for Thursday and Friday. You can view the complete letter from Superintendent, Dr. Carol G. Perez to parents sent via SchoolMessenger in this link, https://www.mcisd.net/apps/news/article/1556333

Valley View ISD

Due to forecasted inclement weather, classes for all students will be canceled on Friday, Jan. 21. All outdoor extracurricular activities and games scheduled for Thursday and Friday will also be canceled. Indoor events will continue as scheduled. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan, 24.

Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo Independent School District will delay the start of classes on Friday, Jan. 21, due to expected cold weather, according to Superintendent Xavier Salinas.

Elementary schools will report at 9 a.m. and secondary schools will report at 9:45 a.m. Buses will start running at 8.25 a.m.

Sharyland ISD

Out of an abundance of caution and due to continuing inclement weather forecasts in the area, Sharyland ISD announced school will be canceled on Friday, Jan. 21.

During this closure, students will not be required to attend remote instruction.

Classes will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022.

All outdoor extracurricular activities for Friday are also canceled, indoor varsity events will continue as scheduled.

PSJA ISD

Due to the upcoming inclement weather conditions, classes will be cancelled tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Weslaco ISD

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, Weslaco ISD is delaying the start of the instructional school day on Friday, January 21, 2022, as follows:

· Middle Schools will start at 9:35 am

· Elementary Schools will start at 9:45 am

· High Schools will start at 10:00 am

Bus pick-up times are scheduled as follows:

· Middle Schools & High Schools pick up at approximately 8:15 am, for campus arrival at 9:00 am

· Elementary Schools pick up at approximately 9:00 am, for campus arrival at 9:30 am

Starr County

Rio Grande City ISD

Rio Grande City ISD will delay classes on Friday, Jan. 21, due to cold weather. Elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m. with buses starting at 7:30. Middle schools will start at 9 a.m., with buses starting at 8 a.m. High schools will start at 9:45 a.m., with buses starting at 8:45 a.m.

Roma ISD

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Roma ISD will have a modified schedule for students on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Elementary schools will start at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will start at 10:00 a.m. and high schools will start at 10:30 a.m. Buses will run two hours later than normal.

Willacy County

Raymondville ISD

Due to inclement weather and for the safety of our students and staff, Raymondville ISD will delay bus routes and class start times by one hour on Friday, January 21, 2022. Classes will begin at 9 a.m. We will continue to monitor the weather and will keep you informed of any changes. For more details click on the following link https://tinyurl.com/risd-weatherupdates. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact your child’s campus.

San Perlita ISD

Due to the winter storm forecast and potentially hazardous road conditions, the school day will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Transportation routes will run two hours later than normal. Thank you.

Magnet/Charter schools

IDEA Public Schools

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., all IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley will have a two hour delayed start on Friday, January 21, 2022. As a result, morning Pre-K classes are cancelled. Students should arrive at school at 9:45 a.m.; bus routes will be adjusted and shared by the campus transportation manager. We will continue to monitor weather conditions in the Rio Grande Valley and will update families as needed. We encourage our families to continue to check social media and visit IDEA's website for more information and updates regarding inclement weather.

South Texas ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, South Texas ISD is planning for a delayed start district wide on Friday, Jan. 21. Staff will need to report to campuses and offices by 9:00 a.m., and we will delay the start of classes until 9:30 a.m. We will adjust our campus schedules to accommodate the shorter day and end the day at the usual time of 4:05 p.m.

Vanguard Academy

Vanguard Academy announced all schools and offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 21. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.

Jubilee Academies

Due to the forecasted weather, Jubilee Academies RGV Region will delay the start of the school day until 9:00am on 1/21, Saturday School Cancelled

College/Universities

South Texas College

South Texas College will have a delayed opening on all campuses this Friday, Jan. 21. Business operations will begin at 9 a.m. instead of the regular hours of 8 a.m. This delayed opening does not affect students because all first-week classes are being conducted online due to a recent surge in COVID cases. Stay tuned to South Texas College website and social media for weather updates.

UCAS University of Cosmetology

Attention all Rio Grande Valley Students, Staff and Clients:

McAllen

Harlingen

La Joya

Staff to report at 9:30am

Students to report at 10::00am