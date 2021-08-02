Local doctor addresses spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Rio Grande Valley, so are hospitalization rates.

Chief Medical Officer at DHR Health Dr. Robert Martinez says he sees about 50 admissions a day to do COVID-19, and many of his patients are young.

While Martinez says hospitals becoming full of COVID-19 patients again is not something to worry about just yet, it should be on everyone's mind.

With a large portion of people still unvaccinated against the virus, Martinez says we may find ourselves in a familiar spot.

"No doubt that we could end up in the same kind of place with the number of patients," he said. "Will the severity of the illness be the same? Time will tell."

Martinez said if you haven't gotten the vaccine or you're too young to qualify, the best thing to do is follow precautions like wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others.