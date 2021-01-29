Local doctor weighs in on vaccine distribution and registration challenges
As new COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites rise in the Valley, many doctors have noticed the challenges residents face when registering for the vaccine.
"First there's no uniformity between the different centers that the vaccine has been distributed," Dr. Olga Olivares-Herrera said. "And then other places where they turn away everybody that's not 65 or older, but these patients are also immune-compromised."
Registration has also been proven far from easy.
"They have places to sign in online and they don't work, or they have lines that nobody answers," Olivares-Herrera said.
Watch the video for the full story.
