Local election administrators react to passage of new voting bill

The voting bill Texas Senate Bill 1 is expected to become law.

The bill will bring changes to voters such as who can cast their ballots by mail.

If someone registers with their social security number one year and uses their driver's license number during their yearly re-application, their application could be invalid.

Cameron County's election Administrator Remi Garza says he hopes people will who vote by mail re-apply early so the election's department can let them know about problems with their applications.

It's not only people voting affected by this bill, those driving multiple voters to the polls will now need to fill out paperwork.

Voting hours will be stricter. Garza said they won't be able to accommodate like they used to.

Any potential voter fraud under SB1 will be reported immediately to the state - pending criminal penalties.

Hidalgo County's election Administrator Yvonne Ramon has looked over the more than 70 page bill. With so many changes - she says their department is going to have to foot the bill themselves for things like extra paperwork and additional oversite.

“So much of this is unfunded, these are mandates brought upon all the 254 counties but there is no help attached as far as monies,” Ramon said.

Garza said they'll be spending money on advertisements so that voters are aware of all changes being made.

With special session still taking place, Ramon says, they may be getting even more guidelines. She and Garza encourage all voters to check their county websites as election season approaches.