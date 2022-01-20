Local hospitals facing staffing shortage

As COVID-related hospitalizations rise, hospital staffing numbers are dropping.

Officials at South Texas Health System say they have around 150 open nursing positions -and some of that is because staff is out sick themselves.

South Texas Health System's chief nursing officer Kenneth Foster says some nurses are leaving to help other hospitals.

Channel 5 News reported in late December that more than 300 nurses would be sent to Valley hospitals by the state, and Foster said they have seen some of them already, but it will take more time for them to make a difference.

"They're trickling in waves, so every few days we may get another person that helps,” Foster said.

