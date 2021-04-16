Low turnout shuts down McAllen COVID-19 vaccination clinic

McAllen's COVID-19 vaccination clinic was shut down Friday afternoon due to low turnout, a city spokesperson said.

The clinic, which started early Friday morning at the McAllen Convention Center, had 2,000 dosages of the Moderna vaccine according to city spokeswoman Xochitl Mora.

"It was shut down at 2 p.m. due to low-turnout," Mora said in a text message.

Currently no wait! Head on over to get your vaccine. This is first come, first serve clinic and NO pre-registering... Posted by City of McAllen TX Government on Friday, April 16, 2021

The clinic was set to run until all the vaccines had bene distributed. The remaining vaccines will be used at a future vaccine clinic to be held by Hidalgo County.

This story has been updated throughout.