x

Maddison Surita Signs Letter of Intent to UT-Austin

2 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 7:15 PM February 08, 2024 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- 

Edinburg Economedes' Maddison Surita signed her letter of intent to continue her cross country/track and field career at University of Texas at Austin. Watch video above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days