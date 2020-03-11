Man accused in deadly 2018 ambulance collision in Edinburg appears in court
EDINBURG – The man accused of killing two people in a head-on collision nearly two years ago was back in court Wednesday.
Before the hearing began for Mitchell Garcia Trevino – who’s facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle – the judge addressed his family and the victim’s family after an incident happened just outside the courtroom on Monday.
State District Judge Keno Vasquez says one of Trevino’s family members bumped into a stroller of the victim’s family, which led to deputies having to separate two possible altercations.
Police say Trevino hit a Hidalgo County EMS ambulance in Dec. 2018 in Edinburg. A medic and a patient died in the crash.
Trevino will be back in court for his pretrial hearing Apr. 20.
Watch the video above for further details.
