Man accused of killing wife and mother-in-law on NYE enters not guilty plea

A man entered a not guilty plea to the New Years Eve murders of his common-law wife and mother-in-law.

On New Years Eve, Hidalgo County Sheriff deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 13000 block of Kenny Lane near Donna. Olga Guadalupe Guevara, 30, and Maria De La Luz Reyes Martinez, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene.

29-year old Augustin Adam Castellano was charged with capitol murder in January and remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

A pretrial hearing is set for June 2.