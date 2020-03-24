Man arrested after robbery near Mercedes

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a robbery near Mercedes on Sunday.

Pepe's Drive Thru, which is located on Mile 2 West south of Mile 11 North, reported a robbery on Sunday.

Deputies met with a witness who said two men robbed him at gunpoint and drove away in a white car, according to the criminal complaint.

"The suspects took money from him and took the cash tray from the cash register," according to the criminal complaint.

The witness' brother said he followed the white car to a home on Farm-to-Market Road 1015 north of Mile 11.

"Someone in the suspect vehicle shot at him," according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies went to the home, where they found a white car.

"Sheriff's Deputies observed the vehicle was registered to Antonio Pena Jr. and observed the cash tray of a cash register in the back seat of the vehicle," according to the criminal complaint. "Sheriff's Deputies detained Antonio Pena Jr. at that point."

Antonio Pena Jr., 25, of Mercedes is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Court records don't list an attorney for Pena, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment.