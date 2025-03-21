Man arrested for felony warrant, allegedly threatening CBP officers at Progreso port of entry
A man was arrested at the Progreso port of entry for an outstanding felony warrant and allegedly making terroristic threats against U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers, according to a news release.
The news release said on March 19, CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred pedestrian 37-year-old Armando Olguin for secondary inspection.
During the examination, CBP officers were able to verify his identity and discovered he had an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance issued by the U.S. Marshal Service, according to the news release.
CBP officers confirmed the warrant and turned Olguin over to U.S. Marshals for adjudication of the warrant, according to the news release. While at the port, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office initiated a criminal investigation for terroristic threat to an individual.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. denies Mexico's special request for water due to low water delivery...
-
Detention hearing held for Harlingen juveniles accused of arson
-
DHR Health IT teams working to restore hospital systems following cyberattack
-
Woman accused in deadly auto-pedestrian incident in McAllen out on bond
-
Two men charged in connection with aggravated robbery in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
-
High School Soccer Playoffs - Thursday night highlights from bi-district round
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game