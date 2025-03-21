Man arrested for felony warrant, allegedly threatening CBP officers at Progreso port of entry

A man was arrested at the Progreso port of entry for an outstanding felony warrant and allegedly making terroristic threats against U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers, according to a news release.

The news release said on March 19, CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred pedestrian 37-year-old Armando Olguin for secondary inspection.

During the examination, CBP officers were able to verify his identity and discovered he had an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance issued by the U.S. Marshal Service, according to the news release.

CBP officers confirmed the warrant and turned Olguin over to U.S. Marshals for adjudication of the warrant, according to the news release. While at the port, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office initiated a criminal investigation for terroristic threat to an individual.