Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run at McAllen mud pit

MCALLEN – McAllen police have made an arrest after a hit and run crash left a young woman seriously hurt.

According to an affidavit, Juan Manuel Ocanas is charged Monday with an accident involving personal injury, a third degree felony. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say he admitted to fleeing the scene Sunday night.

Ocanas’ bond is set at $75,000.

The victim suffered broken bones, but she is expected to recover.