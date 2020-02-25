Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run at McAllen mud pit
MCALLEN – McAllen police have made an arrest after a hit and run crash left a young woman seriously hurt.
According to an affidavit, Juan Manuel Ocanas is charged Monday with an accident involving personal injury, a third degree felony. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say he admitted to fleeing the scene Sunday night.
Ocanas’ bond is set at $75,000.
The victim suffered broken bones, but she is expected to recover.
