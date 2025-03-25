Man attempting to run over Brownsville officer results in officer-involved shooting, police say
The suspect arrested in connection with the officer-involved shooting in Brownsville has been identified as 18-year-old Juan Diego Bujanos, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.
Luna said the shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a Stripes convenience store, located at the 600 block of East Morrison Road, after an officer was waved down into the parking lot.
As the officer was investigating Bujanos, he attempted to run over the officer with a vehicle, according to Luna.
Luna said as a result, the officer shot at Bujanos' vehicle, who then fled from the scene; no injuries were reported. The vehicle was found unoccupied at the Bella Terra Apartments, located at the 3200 block of Galeno Crossing.
After an extensive search, Brownsville police, with assistance from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, were able to locate Bujanos as he was leaving the apartment complex at around 11:30 p.m., according to Luna.
Bujanos was taken into custody without incident and is pending arraignment. Further charges and arrests may be pending as the investigation continues, according to Luna.
More News
News Video
-
Rotary Club of North Brownsville prepares for second annual Easter run
-
Elsa police arrest convicted felon on drug, weapons charges
-
Donna man sentenced to 18 years on charges of sexual abuse
-
Man attempting to run over Brownsville police results in officer-involved shooting, police...
-
Made in the 956: Vinyl Spin band; educators by day, performer by...
Sports Video
-
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third...
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field
-
UTRGV winning streak snapped as Vaqueros suffer first conference loss of the...
-
McAllen Memorial girls soccer dominates in 7-0 playoff victory over Lopez
-
Rivera Raiders boys soccer wins nail-biter in playoff shootout battle