Man attempting to run over Brownsville officer results in officer-involved shooting, police say

The suspect arrested in connection with the officer-involved shooting in Brownsville has been identified as 18-year-old Juan Diego Bujanos, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna.

Luna said the shooting occurred at around 8:50 p.m. at a Stripes convenience store, located at the 600 block of East Morrison Road, after an officer was waved down into the parking lot.

As the officer was investigating Bujanos, he attempted to run over the officer with a vehicle, according to Luna.

Luna said as a result, the officer shot at Bujanos' vehicle, who then fled from the scene; no injuries were reported. The vehicle was found unoccupied at the Bella Terra Apartments, located at the 3200 block of Galeno Crossing.

After an extensive search, Brownsville police, with assistance from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, were able to locate Bujanos as he was leaving the apartment complex at around 11:30 p.m., according to Luna.

Bujanos was taken into custody without incident and is pending arraignment. Further charges and arrests may be pending as the investigation continues, according to Luna.