Man charged in deadly Mission shooting pleads not guilty

2 hours 19 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, February 23 2022 Feb 23, 2022 February 23, 2022 2:02 PM February 23, 2022 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

A 20-year-old man accused in a deadly shooting plead not guilty on Wednesday.

Juan Jose Trevino is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend after getting into an argument with her at the El Paraiso drive-thru last October.  

The victim, Wendy Acosta Escobedo, was taken off of life support in November.

Trevino remains jailed on a $1 million bond. His next court hearing is set for March 9.

