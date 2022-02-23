Man charged in deadly Mission shooting pleads not guilty
A 20-year-old man accused in a deadly shooting plead not guilty on Wednesday.
Juan Jose Trevino is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend after getting into an argument with her at the El Paraiso drive-thru last October.
The victim, Wendy Acosta Escobedo, was taken off of life support in November.
Trevino remains jailed on a $1 million bond. His next court hearing is set for March 9.