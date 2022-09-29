Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office.

Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz has not been employed with the district since December 2021, and declined to comment further.

Diaz turned himself into the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

Hidalgo County jail records show Diaz was released from jail on Wednesday on a $500 bond.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office encourages witnesses with any additional information regarding this case to come forward and call 956-383-8114.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Diaz, who could not be reached for comment.