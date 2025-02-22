Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen
A 54-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night, according to Harlingen police.
Police said the auto-pedestrian accident occurred at the 1600 block of West Tyler Avenue at around 8 p.m. The man was crossing the street on foot when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was not cited and the identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
DHR Health informing Valley residents on resources during health fair
-
NASA mobile exhibit visits Edinburg, teaches kids about space exploration
-
Edinburg police looking for suspect vehicle involved in auto-pedestrian hit-and-run
-
City of Weslaco breaks ground on new drainage project at Mid-Valley Airport
-
Weslaco bridge closed until further notice for safety concerns
Sports Video
-
McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Santa Maria, & San Perlita advance to regional...
-
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes