x

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen
11 hours 55 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2025 Feb 22, 2025 February 22, 2025 11:15 AM February 22, 2025 in News - Local

A 54-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night, according to Harlingen police.

Police said the auto-pedestrian accident occurred at the 1600 block of West Tyler Avenue at around 8 p.m. The man was crossing the street on foot when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not cited and the identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days