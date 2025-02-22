Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen

A 54-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night, according to Harlingen police.

Police said the auto-pedestrian accident occurred at the 1600 block of West Tyler Avenue at around 8 p.m. The man was crossing the street on foot when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not cited and the identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.