Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg identified

A man who was shot and killed by Edinburg police on Tuesday has been identified.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Leroy Villarreal, according to Ashly Custer, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg.

Edinburg police say Villarreal was believed to be armed when he headed towards officers in an "aggressive" manner and police opened fire at him.

Villarreal was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of East Rogers Road.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.