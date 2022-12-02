Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified
Authorities identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pharr on Thanksgiving.
Records show Gilberto Delgado, 54, died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.
RELATED: Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say
Preliminary autopsy results show Delgado had been drinking.
Two teens turned themselves into police two days after the crash.
Manuel Canchola is still in jail.
The other is on out bond.
