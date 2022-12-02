x

Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified

6 hours 52 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, December 02 2022 Dec 2, 2022 December 02, 2022 10:00 AM December 02, 2022 in News - Local

Authorities identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pharr on Thanksgiving. 

Records show Gilberto Delgado, 54, died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street.

RELATED: Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say  

Preliminary autopsy results show Delgado had been drinking. 

Two teens turned themselves into police two days after the crash.

Manuel Canchola is still in jail.

The other is on out bond.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days