Man's death under investigation in Mercedes

A man's death is under investigation in Mercedes.

Police responded to a home on the 800 block of S. Indiana Avenue Monday evening regarding a man who fell and sustained head injuries.

Mercedes officers found the man, identified as 59-year-old Santos Camargo III, unresponsive and not breathing.

Camargo was later pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Mercedes police are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Mercedes police at 956-565-3102.