Man shot by Weslaco police gets $340K bond for multiple charges
WESLACO – A man shot during a police investigation in Weslaco is now out of the hospital and charged.
Jose Luis Sandoval is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a count of aggravated assault on a public servant and a count of evading.
Police responded to a home Monday following a domestic disturbance call.
Authorities say responding officers fired after Sandoval attempted to run them down. He ended up smashing into a tree.
A judge set Sandoval’s bond to $340,000.
