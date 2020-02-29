Man shot by Weslaco police gets $340K bond for multiple charges

WESLACO – A man shot during a police investigation in Weslaco is now out of the hospital and charged.

Jose Luis Sandoval is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a count of aggravated assault on a public servant and a count of evading.

Police responded to a home Monday following a domestic disturbance call.

Authorities say responding officers fired after Sandoval attempted to run them down. He ended up smashing into a tree.

A judge set Sandoval’s bond to $340,000.